2025 MLB All-Star Game logo revealed at Truist Park

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Atlanta Braves unveiled the 2025 MLB All-Star Game logo before a game against the Cincinatti Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 22, 2024. (FOX 5)

The logo for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, set to be held at Truist Park in Atlanta, was unveiled on Monday. The reveal was done in style with a pre-game parade and festivities involving some of the Braves all-stars.

The tarp covering the logo was pulled just minutes before legendary Braves third baseman Chipper Jones threw out the first pitch for the Braves-Reds game.

Atlanta will host the Midsummer Classic on July 15, 2025.

2021 MLB All-Star Game moved from Atlanta

The Braves will once again get the opportunity to host the All-Star Game in 2025, after the game was moved to Denver's Coors Field in 2021 due to objections to changes in Georgia’s voting rights laws.

Atlanta was initially awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the scheduled date. Critics argued that Georgia’s voting rights changes were overly restrictive. MLB Commissioner Manfred moved the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The Braves moved to suburban Truist Park in 2017, a decision influenced by a deal allowing them to build an adjacent mixed-use development known as The Battery. This complex, which includes hotels, apartments, restaurants, and shops, has become a model for other cities seeking to construct modern stadiums and arenas.

This will be the third time Atlanta has hosted the All-Star Game, each at a different ballpark. The 1972 Midsummer Classic was held at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, the Braves’ home after their move from Milwaukee in 1966. Following the award of the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta, a new stadium was constructed and later converted into Turner Field, now Center Parc Stadium, which hosted the 2000 All-Star Game.