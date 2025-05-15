Georgia leaders, Falcons push for girls flag football in high schools

The Brief Georgia lawmakers and sports leaders are holding a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to promote House Resolution 347, urging all state high schools to establish girls flag football teams. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brent Cox, is the first in the nation to encourage high school-level girls flag football and received strong bipartisan support. The Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation have provided grants and advocacy to expand the sport, aiming for every Georgia high school to offer it as a varsity program.



A coalition of Georgia lawmakers, athletic leaders, and professional sports organizations are gathering Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to urge high schools across the state to create varsity girls flag football teams.

What we know:

The event follows the Georgia House of Representatives’ adoption of House Resolution 347, a first-of-its-kind legislative measure encouraging all Georgia high schools to establish girls flag football programs. The resolution was sponsored by State Rep. Brent Cox (R-Dawsonville) during the 2025 legislative session and drew strong bipartisan support.

What they're saying:

"This resolution is the first of its kind in the country urging high schools to create girls flag football programs," Rep. Cox said. "We could not have done it without Speaker Jon Burns and my House colleagues. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons have also been instrumental in providing resources and grants to high schools to grow the sport."

More than 100 colleges nationwide now offer varsity flag football programs for women and girls, and Georgia leaders hope to see similar progress at the high school level. A press conference on Thursday will feture representatives from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), and several girls flag football players.

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, praised the resolution and said the Falcons and the Blank Foundation are committed to expanding the sport throughout Georgia. "The exponential growth of girls flag football over the past several years has been remarkable," McKay said. "Our goal is for every high school in Georgia to offer flag football as a varsity sport."

Rep. Cox also issued a broader challenge, calling on other states to follow Georgia’s lead. He expressed hope that efforts in Georgia would ultimately lead to the state’s athletes competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football is set to debut as an Olympic sport.