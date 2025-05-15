Austell man gets life sentence for home invasion, sexual assault in Gwinnett County

article

An Auburn man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home in Gwinnett County.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Christopher Raymond Clamp held the woman against her will in the home for two days.

What we know:

Officials say their investigation started on Jan. 16, 2022, when police went to the Gwinnett County home for a wetness check. There, they found the woman suffering from multiple injuries and in what they described as "a state of panic."

The victim said that Clamp forced his way into her home. Once inside, she said he choked her, sexually assaulted her, and stopped her from calling 911.

The woman said that Clamp had threatened her in multiple emails before the home invasion.

What they're saying:

"We hope this verdict and sentence helps this victim recover from the trauma the defendant inflicted on her," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "Her bravery to face him in court is an important part of her healing journey."

What's next:

After deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found Clamp guilty of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, aggravated stalking, felony battery-family violence, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor hindering an emergency telephone call.

Following the verdict, a judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 90 years to serve consecutively.