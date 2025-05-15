Buford City Schools ranked best school district in U.S., study says

article

The Brief Buford City Schools in Georgia ranked as the best school district in the U.S. with a score of 9.31 out of 10, earning top marks in eight out of nine categories. The rankings were based on data from Niche, evaluating factors like academics, college prep, student reviews, and math and reading proficiency. New York dominated the top 10 list, with five districts featured, while Scarsdale Union Free and Adlai E. Stevenson ranked second and third, respectively.



A new national study has named Georgia’s Buford City Schools the best school district in the United States, earning a top score of 9.31 out of 10. The ranking, conducted by online tutoring platform Wiingy using data from Niche, evaluated dozens of metrics to assess academic performance, student support, and overall quality.

What they're saying:

Buford City Schools excelled across nearly every category, receiving perfect scores in eight out of nine areas, including academics, college preparation, and resources. The only category not rated at the maximum was diversity, where it scored an 11 out of 12. The district boasts a 96% graduation rate, 70% math proficiency, and an average review rating of 4.5 out of 5—earning high marks for "rigorous academics, exceptional educators, and comprehensive support services."

Scarsdale Union Free School District in New York placed second with a score of 9.21, followed by Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Illinois at 9.17. New York dominated the top 10 with five districts making the list, including Syosset and Half Hollow Hills, both tied for sixth.

Dig deeper:

Wiingy’s study converted Niche’s letter grades into numerical scores out of 12 across nine key categories: academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs and activities, administration, sports, food, and facilities. It also factored in math and reading proficiency rates and parent/student review ratings to develop a final index score out of 10.

The top five districts were:

Buford City Schools – 9.31 Scarsdale Union Free SD, New York – 9.21 Adlai E. Stevenson HSD No. 125, Illinois – 9.17 Eanes Independent SD, Texas – 9.10 Ladue SD, Missouri, and Radnor Township SD, Pennsylvania – 9.04 (tie)

For the full report, visit Wiingy.com.