College Football Playoff National Championship returning to Atlanta in 2025

The biggest event in college football is coming back to Atlanta.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January 2025. The official announcement was made Tuesday afternoon with Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso attending.

The College Football Playoff committee originally awarded the 2025 to Las Vegas to host at the Raiders’ new stadium, but due to a scheduling conflict the committee was forced to look elsewhere.

Atlanta previously hosted the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship when Alabama defeated Georgia in overtime.

The city already hosts the SEC Championship, Chick-Fil-A Kickoff and Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl each year.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta on April 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

The next four title game locations are as follows:

Jan. 9, 2023: Los Angeles

Jan. 8, 2024: Houston

Jan. 6, 2025: Atlanta

Jan. 5, 2026: Miami

Atlanta joins Miami as the only two cities to host two title games during the CFP’s original 12-year contract.