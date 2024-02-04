Atlanta awarded 8 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including semifinal | Reaction & potential impact

Atlanta sports leaders say they are thrilled after FIFA announced on Sunday that the city was chosen to host 8 matches in the 2026 World Cup, including a semi-final match.

Atlanta will host five group stage matches along with a Round of 32, Round of 16 and semifinal knockout matches, all to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta sports leaders react to FIFA World Cup 2026 announcement

Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, says they were anticipating the city would get a healthy number of games, but were blown away by receiving 8. These games are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of international and domestic fans into the metro area.

"With the strength of Mercedes-Benz stadium, with our connectivity to the world with our airport, and our history of hosting big sporting events, combined with support from the city, support from the state, all of that is just a great formula to host the biggest sporting event in the world, to have 8 matches and a semifinal, we're so thrilled," Corso said.

How much money could 2026 World Cup bring to Atlanta?

The potential economic impact is huge. City leaders were originally basing their economic impact projection on Atlanta hosting 6 games. With the addition of the semi-final match, the dollars could be in the hundreds of millions.

While the city still has two years to prepare, Corso says Atlanta is already perfectly suited to handle the influx of people and the challenges they may pose.

Atlanta 2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule

June 15 - Group Stage

June 18 - Group Stage

June 21 - Group Stage

June 24- Group Stage

June 27 - Group Stage

July 1 - Round of 32

July 7 - Round of 16

July 15 - Semifinal

Where will the U.S. team play its opener?

The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then play a week later at Lumen Field in Seattle. They'll return to California to finish the group stage at SoFi on June 25.

FIFA World Cup 2026 format

The World Cup group stage format for 2026 was changed to 12 groups of four teams from 16 groups of three teams, increasing the total to 104 matches from 64 in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

To win a World Cup, a nation will have to play eight games, up from the seven in place since 1974.

The top two teams in each group and the top eight third-place teams will advance to a new round of 32 that starts the knockout phase. Advancement for third-place teams was eliminated for 1998, when the tournament expanded from 24 teams to 32.

More matches mean more content for television broadcasters and more tickets to sell, increasing revenue for FIFA. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on FOX.