Florida murder suspect with North Georgia ties on the run

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The Brief Florida deputies are searching for Isabelle Rose Johnson, 38, who is wanted for murder after human remains were found buried in a shallow grave. Johnson has close ties to multiple North Georgia communities and is known to use sympathy narratives to manipulate people for help. Authorities are offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the dangerous suspect.



A Florida murder suspect with close ties to North Georgia is on the run after human remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is asking for help locating 38-year-old Isabelle Rose Johnson, who should be considered dangerous.

What we know:

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is sharing an urgent alert for Johnson at the request of Florida investigators.

The murder charge stems from an ongoing investigation into human remains found buried on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport, Florida.

Johnson is known to frequent the Habersham County area, other parts of North Georgia, Okaloosa and Walton counties in Florida, and lower Alabama.

Additionally, law enforcement said she is known to frequent the city of Newnan as well as Athens-Clarke, Carroll and Harris counties.

She often travels between these locations and uses multiple identities, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy, and possibly "Denise."

Investigators said Johnson manipulates people into providing her with transportation, money, or shelter by using sympathy narratives, such as claiming she is a victim of domestic violence or facing other hardships.

She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds with hazel eyes. She has a floral tattoo on her left hand near her thumb and forefinger, and another tattoo on her right ankle.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know Johnson's current whereabouts or what exact path she took when traveling into Georgia. Investigators believe she may have recently cut her hair short and changed her hair color to disguise her identity, but her current appearance has not been confirmed.

The identity of the person whose remains were found in the shallow grave has not been released, and officials have not disclosed the cause or time of death. It is also unknown if anyone has been assisting Johnson while she avoids law enforcement.

What you can do:

If you see her, do not approach her and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. To remain anonymous, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $6,000, and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has added $5,000, bringing the total reward up to $11,000.