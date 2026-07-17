Fairlife production halted across U.S. following network hack

article

The Brief The Coca-Cola Company announced that fairlife has temporarily suspended its U.S. production operations following a ransomware event. An unauthorized third party gained access to a portion of the dairy company's systems, including production-related networks. Officials confirmed that product quality and safety remain unaffected, while operations in Canada continue to run normally.



The Coca-Cola Company has temporarily halted U.S. manufacturing operations for its fairlife dairy brand after discovering a cyberattack on its networks. An unauthorized third party gained access to a portion of the company's systems during a recent ransomware event.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based beverage giant confirmed that fairlife, LLC, detected unauthorized activity within its systems. The digital intrusion impacted several networks, including production-related systems used to manufacture dairy products.

In response to the hack, the company immediately activated its formal incident response and business continuity protocols. Cybersecurity experts and outside advisors are currently helping the company investigate the scope of the attack, and law enforcement agencies have been notified.

While the cyberattack forced a temporary shutdown of all U.S. fairlife production facilities, officials emphasized that product quality and safety were not compromised. Additionally, fairlife production operations located in Canada have not been impacted by the system disruption.

What we don't know:

The Coca-Cola Company has not yet determined the full scope, nature or financial impact of the ransomware event. It remains unclear exactly when hackers first infiltrated the network or what specific demands the third party made during the ransomware incident.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be finalized or when suspended U.S. production lines will return to normal operation. The company also did not disclose whether any sensitive employee or consumer data was compromised during the breach.

What's next:

Teams are currently working to complete the cyber investigation, secure the network and safely restore the impacted dairy production operations. The parent company is continuing its formal assessment of the incident alongside law enforcement and outside experts.