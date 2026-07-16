Jackson holds first general election campaign rally in White County

The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson held his first general election campaign rally on Thursday. During his address, Jackson emphasized that he is ready to help citizens across the state, promising to treat economic strain as a top priority if elected. The Democratic nominee for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, released a statement saying Jackson will be President Donald Trump's favorite governor" and promising to protect voting rights in Georgia.



Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson held his first general election campaign rally in Cleveland on Thursday night, telling a packed room in north Georgia that his campaign will focus on putting others first.

Big picture view:

The rally marked the billionaire businessman's first public campaign appearance since defeating Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in a bitter GOP runoff election. Jackson is scheduled to face off against Democratic nominee and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November general election.

What they're saying:

During his address, Jackson emphasized that he is ready to help citizens across the state, promising to treat economic strain as a top priority if elected.

"I have never worked harder than now or felt more determined to make a difference in people's lives than I do right now," Jackson said.

Jackson told the crowd that people in the state of Georgia are currently struggling and stated that he would treat the issue of affordability as a crisis. He specifically pointed to rising costs across multiple sectors of everyday life.

"Groceries cost more, gas costs more, insurance costs more, rent costs more . Buying a home feels out of reach for a lot of people," Jackson said. "Property taxes keep climbing, like the government doesn’t understand what families are going through."

Jackson also utilized his platform to criticize his general election opponent, asserting that Bottoms is not the right choice to lead the state.

"Keisha Lance Bottoms turned her back on Atlanta and now, after quitting on people, she wants a promotion. I know my opponent hasn’t run a business, but that’s not how it works," Jackson said.

Jackson addressed his status as a newcomer in the political landscape, noting that he talked a lot about being counted out of the gubernatorial race. He stated that he is used to facing low expectations and remains ready for the challenge ahead.

"I will fight to make life more affordable. I'll demand accountability, I'll fight for safer communities and stronger schools in every corner of Georgia," Jackson said.

The other side:

Democratic nominee for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, released a statement on Thursday. In the statement, Bottoms quoted Jackson as saying "he will be President Donald Trump's favorite governor." She further countered Jackson's platform by pledging that she will fight to protect voting rights in Georgia.