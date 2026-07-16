Thief saws through gate to steal SUV from Marietta dealership

The Brief A bold thief sawed through a security gate during a Marietta car dealership theft on Cobb Parkway. The suspect drove off in a luxury SUV worth $100,000 on Wednesday morning. Dealership employees suspect the heist was coordinated with the help of an insider.



Police are searching for a masked man who sliced through a chain on a heavy metal gate and drove off with a $100,000 SUV from Gravity Autos in Marietta on Wednesday.

Marietta police investigation

What we know:

Surveillance footage caught a man wearing a stocking over his face slicing through the security gate chain early Wednesday morning. Al Bryan of Gravity Autos said the suspect walked directly to a Lexus SUV, unlocked it instantly as the vehicle's lights flashed on, and drove away.

Bryan believes the thief must have obtained a key beforehand, suggesting someone close to the dealership assisted in the heist. The business on Cobb Parkway has since changed its security by parking multiple vehicles to block the driveway.

Search for stolen SUV

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the masked suspect or determined if a current or former employee was involved in the theft. It remains unclear where the $100,000 vehicle was taken after the thief slipped past the security barriers.

Dealership security changes

What they're saying:

"They sawed it up, and it sparkled, fire sparkling everywhere. I was like you're bold because cars were passing," Bryan said. He expressed hope that the thief will be caught, adding, "Whoever they are, we want to put them under the jail."

The dealership is now offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the SUV and an arrest. Marietta police and a hired private investigator are both actively working on the case.