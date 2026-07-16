How Atlanta used AI to prepare for the World Cup

The Brief The smooth flow of World Cup traffic came down to a high-tech inspection decision the city made two years ago, long before the tournament arrived. By deploying vehicle-mounted AI sensors, the city rapidly scanned for infrastructure hazards, allowing public works crews to pinpoint and repair high-risk roads before crowds arrived. The city launched a new Integrated Command Center in May to seamlessly coordinate transit, public safety, and record numbers of pedestrians in real time.



The massive influx of global soccer fans for the FIFA World Cup put Atlanta’s infrastructure to an unprecedented test, but a high-tech strategy launched years in advance successfully kept the city moving.

What we know:

Ahead of the tournament, the Atlanta Department of Transportation modernized its traditional inspection process by partnering with the tech company CYVL. The system utilizes vehicle-mounted AI sensors to rapidly audit and map road damage across the city.

The data allowed public works crews to quickly map the entire city. This gave engineers the ability to identify high-risk corridors and prioritize major paving projects on downtown arterials before global visitors arrived.

What they're saying:

"We use AI to understand the exact conditions of infrastructure 100 times faster than how it conventionally takes," Daniel Plais, CYVL CEO, said. "And then leaders have that information to make decisions and get to work again far faster than they have before."

The city also launched its new Integrated Command Center at City Hall in May. The ICC served as a centralized data hub during major events.

"That center is connected to our police headquarters. It's also connected to the Georgia Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center," Solomon Caviness, ATLDOT Commissioner, said. "And it just ingests our situational awareness data and information about traffic, about incidents, so that we can get it out to the public. But it's all to empower our communities and empower our visitors."

Throughout the World Cup, the center coordinated logistics between public safety agencies, regional transit, and massive numbers of pedestrians.

"We have proven the model," Caviness said. "Now it's time to use this as a legacy example for what's possible ahead."

What's next:

Next week, we expect to hear directly from Atlanta city officials and Atlanta police with a post-FIFA World Cup wrap-up to break down the final numbers and look back at how well the city handled the massive crowds.