Brantley County wildfire destroys 87 homes, threatens more

The Brief A 5,000-acre wildfire in Brantley County has destroyed 87 homes and forced new evacuations as high winds push flames north. Firefighters have reached 15% containment, but officials warn that shifting weather makes the area a very high-threat environment. Emergency teams from GEMA are on the scene assisting 228 personnel in protecting property and assessing damage.



A massive wildfire is tearing through Brantley County, destroying dozens of homes and forcing residents to flee as shifting winds create a dangerous environment for crews on the ground.

Fire destroys dozens of Brantley County homes

What we know:

Crews are working to protect neighborhoods from a fast-moving wildfire that has burned 5,000 acres and destroyed 87 homes. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is now on the scene after a state of emergency was declared.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A 5,000-acre wildfire in Brantley County has destroyed 87 homes and forced new evacuations as high winds push flames north.

There are currently 228 firefighters and law enforcement officers working the fire, which is 15% contained. While Highway 82 is currently open, officials warn it could close again if smoke or fog makes driving too dangerous.

Shifting winds create high-threat environment

What they're saying:

Emergency officials described the fire as a "dynamic situation" and a "very high-threat environment." Strong winds are pushing the flames north and northwest, officials said. GEMA officials said firefighters are doing their best to stay ahead of the fire, but they cannot control every movement of the wind. If the wind shifts, the danger could rapidly move to the north side of Highway 82.

Officials urge residents to leave immediately

What they're saying:

First responders are emphasizing the need for speed. "If they get the evacuation order, they need to leave," officials said, noting that the situation is "changing momentarily". GEMA officials warned that if the fire does not shift, the number of destroyed homes could rise before it gets dark. Despite the damage to property, there have been no reported injuries so far.

Evacuations ordered as flames move north

What we don't know:

While new evacuation orders have been issued, it is not yet clear exactly how many residents have been forced to leave. Officials have not yet confirmed the specific locations for emergency shelters, though that information is expected to be released later this evening. We also do not know the cause of the fire as damage assessments are still underway.