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Video: Woman admits to being drunk to Paulding County deputy

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Published  April 24, 2026 1:08pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Woman arrested in Paulding County after crashing into lake

Woman arrested in Paulding County after crashing into lake

A Paulding County deputy's body camera was rolling when he came across a suspected drunk driver who had crashed into a lake. The woman can be heard telling someone that she is drunk in the video. 

The Brief

    • Suspected drunk driver crashed into lake in Appling County.
    • Deputies found woman standing in water near vehicle.
    • Georgia State Patrol investigating crash circumstances.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Paulding County say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a lake before being found standing in the water near the vehicle.

What we know:

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where body camera video shows a woman near the partially submerged car. An officer is heard urging her to move to safety as she stood in the water.

Officials say the woman admitted on camera that she had been drinking, and deputies guided her back to the roadway without further incident.

WATCH FULL VIDEO 

The Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate after the vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the lake.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman has not been released. We also don't know what charges she is facing. 

The Source

  • The Paulding County Sheriff's Office posted the full video of the incident on Facebook. 

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