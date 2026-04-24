Video: Woman admits to being drunk to Paulding County deputy

The Brief Suspected drunk driver crashed into lake in Appling County. Deputies found woman standing in water near vehicle. Georgia State Patrol investigating crash circumstances.



Authorities in Paulding County say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a lake before being found standing in the water near the vehicle.

What we know:

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where body camera video shows a woman near the partially submerged car. An officer is heard urging her to move to safety as she stood in the water.

Officials say the woman admitted on camera that she had been drinking, and deputies guided her back to the roadway without further incident.

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The Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate after the vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the lake.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman has not been released. We also don't know what charges she is facing.