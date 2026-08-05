Netflix hit 'Love is Blind' now casting Georgia singles

The Brief Unmarried Georgia residents can now submit applications to join the 11th season of Netflix reality show "Love Is Blind." Contestants form bonds and commit to engagements before meeting face-to-face, later taking a joint trip and sharing daily life. Requirements for applicants include being single, holding a passport issued by the government and reaching age 21.



The popular television series "Love Is Blind" opened casting applications for Georgia singles looking to participate in its upcoming 11th season.

What we know:

The reality experiment allows prospective partners to speak without seeing each other, building emotional bonds that lead to marriage proposals before physical meetings.

Couples who form engagements during the initial pod stage travel on a vacation together before moving into shared living quarters in their local area.

Married television hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey present the dating series while also heading "The Ultimatum" on the same streaming platform.

The opening season of the show was set in Atlanta, where participants Lauren and Cameron originally met and created a relationship.

To qualify for consideration, candidates must be single, possess a valid government-issued passport, and be at least 21 years old. To apply, click here.

The upcoming broadcast installment takes place in Boston and is scheduled to debut on Netflix in the fall.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly announced the official application deadline or the exact number of contestants selected for the upcoming production.

Producers have also not confirmed when filming for the Georgia-based participants will officially begin or when season 11 will launch.