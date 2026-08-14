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2 indicted after Conyers hotel sex trafficking sting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Conyers
Published August 14, 2026 3:14 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 3:14 PM EDT
article

Tayvion Ringgold, 25, left, and Kiauni Gilbert, 21, right, both from Cobb County, were indicted in a Conyers sex trafficking case, according to police. (Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Ringgold's mugshot has been adjusted to brighten up the

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The Brief

    • Tayvion Ringgold, 25, and Kiauni Gilbert, 21, both from Cobb County, face three counts each of human trafficking for sexual servitude.
    • The case began on March 9 when an undercover Conyers police officer encountered a minor linked to an online sex advertisement at a local hotel, authorities said.
    • Following a five-month joint investigation, both suspects were indicted and arrested on Aug. 5 at a Gwinnett County hotel.

CONYERS, Ga. - A man and a woman were indicted on sex trafficking charges stemming from a Conyers hotel sting, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities said that it all started with an investigation on March 9. A Conyers police officer went undercover in a prostitution operation at a hotel. 

During the investigation, the officer found a minor who police said was connected to an online commercial sex advertisement. 

The Conyers Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office have worked closely over months to identify the individuals involved. 

Police arrested Tayvion Ringgold, 25, and Kiauni Gilbert, 21, both from Cobb County, on Aug. 5 at a Gwinnett County hotel. Both face three counts each of human trafficking for sexual servitude.

According to records, the two are currently booked in the Rockdale County Jail. 

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the minor in this case, nor did they say whether there were other victims involved. 

Their next court date is unknown. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Conyers Police Department and Rockdale County Jail records. 

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