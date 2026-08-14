Covington officer taken to hospital after being dragged by vehicle

The Brief A Covington police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop at a QuikTrip on Highway 142. The officer was thrown from the vehicle when the driver turned, and is currently en route to Grady Memorial Hospital. Authorities said the officer was stable, but his condition is unknown.



An officer was taken to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle in Covington on Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident happened at the Quiktrip on Highway 142 in Covington just around 5 p.m.

Police added that during a traffic stop, the officer was dragged a few hundred yards until the car turned, throwing the officer off of the vehicle.

The department stated that the officer is currently en route to Grady Hospital and he is stable, but his condition is unknown.

Officers are searching for the individual they believe is responsible and the vehicle at this time.

What we don't know:

The Covington Police Department has not released the identity, description, or name of the individual they are looking for.

It is unclear why the officer initially pulled the vehicle over at the QuikTrip.

The officer's exact injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not specified which direction the individual went after throwing the officer from the vehicle.