Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Paulding County, Walton County, Douglas County, Clarke County, Bartow County, Spalding County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Banks County, Heard County, Gordon County, Madison County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Clayton County, Polk County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Upson County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Gwinnett County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Cherokee County, Morgan County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Butts County, Barrow County, North Fulton County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cobb County, Dade County, Carroll County, Hall County, Troup County, Walker County, Pike County, Jasper County, Henry County, Fayette County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Stephens County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

Covington officer taken to hospital after being dragged by vehicle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Covington
Published August 14, 2026 5:58 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 5:58 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A Covington police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop at a QuikTrip on Highway 142.
    • The officer was thrown from the vehicle when the driver turned, and is currently en route to Grady Memorial Hospital.
    • Authorities said the officer was stable, but his condition is unknown.

COVINGTON, Ga. - An officer was taken to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle in Covington on Friday afternoon, according to police. 

What we know:

Authorities said the incident happened at the Quiktrip on Highway 142 in Covington just around 5 p.m.

Police added that during a traffic stop, the officer was dragged a few hundred yards until the car turned, throwing the officer off of the vehicle. 

The department stated that the officer is currently en route to Grady Hospital and he is stable, but his condition is unknown. 

Officers are searching for the individual they believe is responsible and the vehicle at this time. 

What we don't know:

The Covington Police Department has not released the identity, description, or name of the individual they are looking for.

It is unclear why the officer initially pulled the vehicle over at the QuikTrip.

The officer's exact injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not specified which direction the individual went after throwing the officer from the vehicle.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Covington Police Department. 

CovingtonCrime and Public SafetyNews