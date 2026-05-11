Grady opening new South Fulton emergency department

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The Brief Grady Health System is opening a new freestanding emergency department in South Fulton County. The facility includes 16 treatment bays, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and pediatric care capabilities. Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.



Grady Health System is expanding emergency medical services in South Fulton County with the opening of a new freestanding emergency department Monday.

What we know:

The facility is designed to provide emergency care for both adults and children suffering from serious injuries or life-threatening medical conditions.

The new department includes 16 treatment bays, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and staff support areas.

Hospital officials said the center is intended to improve access to emergency health care for residents in the growing South Fulton area.

What's next:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.