Expand / Collapse search

Grady opening new South Fulton emergency department

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 11, 2026 7:30am EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Grady Memorial Hospital

The Brief

    • Grady Health System is opening a new freestanding emergency department in South Fulton County.
    • The facility includes 16 treatment bays, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and pediatric care capabilities.
    • Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Grady Health System is expanding emergency medical services in South Fulton County with the opening of a new freestanding emergency department Monday.

What we know:

The facility is designed to provide emergency care for both adults and children suffering from serious injuries or life-threatening medical conditions.

The new department includes 16 treatment bays, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and staff support areas.

Hospital officials said the center is intended to improve access to emergency health care for residents in the growing South Fulton area.

What's next:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The Source

  • Information provided by Grady Health System. 

South FultonNewsHealth