Grady opening new South Fulton emergency department
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SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Grady Health System is expanding emergency medical services in South Fulton County with the opening of a new freestanding emergency department Monday.
What we know:
The facility is designed to provide emergency care for both adults and children suffering from serious injuries or life-threatening medical conditions.
The new department includes 16 treatment bays, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and staff support areas.
Hospital officials said the center is intended to improve access to emergency health care for residents in the growing South Fulton area.
What's next:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.