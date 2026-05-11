Memorial service Monday for 3 Georgia teens killed in Florida

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The Brief A memorial service will be held Monday for three Georgia teenagers killed during a spring break trip to Florida. Jackson Mobley, Charlotte Martin and Jaylyn Fehr were students at Horizon Christian Academy. The teens died in a crash on April 6, while another student was injured.



Family members, friends and classmates are expected to gather Monday to honor three Georgia teenagers killed in a spring break crash in Florida.

What we know:

A memorial service for Jackson Mobley, Charlotte Martin and Jaylyn Fehr will take place at Browns Bridge Church in Cumming.

All three students attended Horizon Christian Academy.

The teens died in a crash on April 6 while traveling in Florida during spring break. Another teenager was injured in the wreck.

Community members are expected to gather to remember the students and support their families during the service.

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