Community honors 'sweet' teens lost in Florida highway wreck

The Brief Three metro Atlanta teenagers died in a crash in northwest Florida during spring break. The victims were all students at Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming. A fourth person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



A tight-knit Forsyth County school community is mourning after three students died Monday when their car ran off a Florida highway and hit several trees.

Small school community devastated

What we know:

The crash claimed the lives of 18-year-old Jackson Mobley, 17-year-old Jaylyn Fehr, and 16-year-old Charlotte Martin. Florida authorities said the teens were traveling through Franklin County when their car left the road. The three students died at the scene, while a fourth person was rushed to a hospital.

The loss has left a heavy silence at Horizon Christian Academy. Because the school is so small, staff and students say the tragedy feels like every family has lost one of their own kids.

Jaylyn Fehr (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the driver to leave the road or if other cars were involved. The current condition of the fourth person in the car has not been released.

Charlotte Martin (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

'She was the sweetest teenager'

What they're saying:

Nicole, a close family friend of Charlotte Martin, said the 16-year-old was a light in the community. "Everybody would describe her as one of the kindest gentlest sweetest girls always smiling," Nicole said.

Charlotte was known for her excellence on the volleyball court and her dedication to her church. Her friend says she was a sweet big sister to her two younger brothers, who looked up to her. "She's just the center of their world her lost will be felt forever," Nicole said.

Charlotte Martin (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The Forsyth County community is now coming together to support the three families. Nicole says the families are relying on their faith to get through the grief. "The way people have rallied around not only Charlotte but all families has been really beautiful," she said. "It’s the only thing that gives us hope is her faith in Jesus. She is more alive now than any of us."

Jamison Mobley (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

How you can help

What you can do:

The school and local friends are wrapping their arms around the grieving families as they prepare for the long road ahead. If you would like to help the families of the victims, you can do so through this GoFundMe account.