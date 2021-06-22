Man accused of killing Secoriea Turner charged in separate incident

Atlanta Police say the man accused of murdering an 8-year-old girl outside of the Wendy's last summer is now charged in another gun incident from the same night.

Murder suspect Julian Conley and suspect Jerrion McKinney are charged with pointing AR-15 style guns at former NPU Y Chair Christopher McCord, just minutes before Secoriea was shot.

McCord declined to talk about the violent encounter with FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor Tuesday.

Secoriea's family learned about the new case during what was suppose to be a preliminary hearing for Conley.

That hearing did not take place because private attorney Jackie Patterson said he withdrew from the case last year and Public Defender Eric Cho said his entire office had a conflict. Cho would not state what the conflict was.

Secoriea Turner was 8-years-old when she was shot and killed outside the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed in the summer of 2020.

Turner family attorney Muwali Davis said the family learned of the additional charge in court like everyone else.

"Minutes before Secoriea Turner was shot, there was another car that came through who were assaulted with weapons and they were victims as well. So there's a case with that family, those individuals, just minutes before Secoriea and the Turner Family," said Davis.

Davis says the family was a bit confused but are resolved to keep following the case until justice is served.

"We will be here each and every proceeding to make sure justice is served. We have to look him in his face and see him and get answers. We want to ask why were you out there that day, why would you do that? Every time he comes to court he will see us,"

Great aunt April Turner said with tears in her eyes.

A new preliminary hearing date was set for Conley on July 13th.

Justin Conley, 19, is facing charges in connection to Secoriea Turner's death.

