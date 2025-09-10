Jerrion McKinney accepts Alford plea in Secoriea Turner case

article

One of the men charged in the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has changed his plea.

Jerrion McKinney takes Alford plea

What we know:

Jerrion McKinney entered an Alford plea, a form of guilty plea in which the defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction, to gang and firearm charges.

He was sentenced to 40 years, with 20 years to serve.

Julian Conley heads to trial

What's next:

McKinney co-defendant, Julian Conley is scheduled to go to trial on Monday in Fulton County Superior Court. Judge Rachelle Carnesale will preside over the case, with proceedings set to start at 9 a.m.

As the legal process continues, Turner’s family is focusing on honoring her memory. A fundraiser reception for the Secoriea Turner Social Justice Scholarship will be held Thursday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 235 Mitchell Street SW, Suite 400, in Atlanta.

This year’s event will highlight Spelman College junior Blair Moore, who received last year’s scholarship award.

The death of Secoriea Turner

The backstory:

Turner was killed on July 4, 2020, when her mother’s car came under fire near the burned-down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been shot by police the month before. Investigators said the vehicle encountered armed individuals blocking a parking lot entrance, and gunfire erupted as the driver attempted to turn around.

Her death came during a violent holiday weekend in Atlanta, where police reported 31 people were shot in 11 incidents. Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to suspects believed responsible for opening fire on the car.

The killing near the Wendy’s, which had become a focal point for protests against police brutality, intensified concerns about violence in Atlanta during months of unrest and the pandemic.