Spelman student: 'He said he was going to shoot us'

Spelman student: 'He said he was going to shoot us'

Two Atlanta college students seen on camera forcibly being pulled from their car Saturday night said they are grateful for all the support and that cameras were rolling when they were. The two spoke for the first time Monday flanked by lawyers the two retained.

Teaching how to 'protest with a purpose'

Teaching how to 'protest with a purpose'

Pastor Derrick Rice is no stranger to peaceful acts of civil disobedience and said one of the many lessons from the days and nights of unrest in Atlanta and across the country should be clear.