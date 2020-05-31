Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure
Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd, held a news conference Monday sharing the results of the separate autopsy the team had called for earlier in the week.
Curfew now in effect for Atlanta through sunrise Tuesday as protests continue for a 4th day
The curfew in the city of Atlanta began at 9 p.m. Monday night and will end Tuesday at sunrise.
George Floyd's funeral to be held in Houston on June 9
George Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, after a public viewing on Monday evening. There will also be memorial services in Minneapolis and North Carolina.
Video shows Gwinnett County sheriff walking with protesters
Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway had one main thing to say to them: You are being heard. The sheriff posted on Facebook about the encounter the following day.
Spelman student: 'He said he was going to shoot us'
Two Atlanta college students seen on camera forcibly being pulled from their car Saturday night said they are grateful for all the support and that cameras were rolling when they were. The two spoke for the first time Monday flanked by lawyers the two retained.
Teaching how to 'protest with a purpose'
Pastor Derrick Rice is no stranger to peaceful acts of civil disobedience and said one of the many lessons from the days and nights of unrest in Atlanta and across the country should be clear.
Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services
Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd’s funeral services.
Trump slams governors as 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”
Trump warns governors he’ll deploy military across US to ‘solve the problem for them’ amid protests
The president said that he has strongly recommended to every governor to deploy National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate” the streets until violence has been quelled.
No injuries reported, driver arrested after truck drives into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
UPDATE: Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington confirmed Monday it appears Sunday's incident was not an intentional act. The driver was already on the freeway when it closed and did not go around any barricades.
Floyd's brother pleads for peace, Trump takes combative tone
In Minneapolis, Floyd’s brother, Terrence, made an emotional plea at the site where Floyd was pinned to the pavement by an officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing.
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired after pulling college students from car, stunning them during arrest
Two Atlanta police officers who were captured on video forcibly pulling a pair of college students out of their car and placing them under arrest during protests Saturday night have been fired, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday.
George Floyd's brother criticizes violent protesters: 'Don’t tear up your town’
Terrence Floyd said he wants justice handed to the officers responsible for his brother's death, but feels violence is not what his sibling would have wanted.
PHOTOS: Protesters gather in Atlanta for 3rd night of demonstrations
For the third day in a row, downtown Atlanta was filled with emotional demonstrators protesting against police brutality.
Rising tensions between demonstrators and police after 3 nights of protests in Atlanta
Hundreds of police, Georgia National Guard troops, and other forces took up positions around downtown Centennial Park in Atlanta, sealing off the area that was the epicenter of three nights of protests as all but a handful of the protesters disbanded.
Joe Biden shares picture of himself kneeling with demonstrator at George Floyd protest
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has weighed in on the ongoing police brutality protests across the U.S. with a photograph on social media that shows the former vice president kneeling with a protester at a demonstration in Wilmington, Delaware.
‘We want to be with y’all’: Michigan sheriff leads law enforcement to march alongside protesters
As demonstrations condemning the death of George Floyd continue across the U.S., some local officers and deputies are being praised for crossing the lines and participating in the protests.
Volunteers across the US gather to clean up debris, trash and graffiti after protests
Amid several days of protests, some of which have devolved into chaos, that have erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, residents across the U.S. have taken to the streets to clean up their neighborhoods.