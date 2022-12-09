J. Alexander Kueng to be sentenced Friday for his role in the murder of George Floyd

article

J. Alexander Kueng will be sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court for his role in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Kueng's charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dropped. He is expected to be sentenced to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter, which will run concurrently with his federal sentence. He is already serving three years in federal prison for violating Floyd's civil rights.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday but some technical difficulties led to the hearing being postponed to 1 p.m. on Friday.

As part of the plea agreement, Kueng admitted he knew the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable and created a substantial risk.

This is a developing story.