Atlanta pays settlement to photojournalist arrested during George Floyd protests

The City of Atlanta will pay more than $100,000 in a settlement to a photojournalist arrested during the Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

On June 1, photojournalist Sharif Hassan was photographing the protests in Downtown Atlanta over the death of George Floyd by police officers a few days before in Minneapolis.

While taking photos of Atlanta police officers making an arrest, his attorneys say he was forced to the ground and handcuffed due to the city's 9 p.m. curfew. Despite identifying himself as a journalist to officers and other officers being allowed to work nearby, he was taken into custody and put in jail overnight.

Hassan faced criminal charges for months until the city dismissed all charges against him for "evidentiary reasons."

Working with the University of Georgia School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic and civil rights attorneys Gerald Weber and L. Burton Finlayson, Hassan sued the city on First Amendment grounds.

This week, attorneys announced that the city settled with Hassan for $105,000.

The settlement also includes language in which the city has agreed to include a proposal in executive orders that working members of the media are included in curfew exemptions.

"This resolution sends an important message that First Amendment rights must be protected, including, and especially, during times of political and social upheaval," says First Amendment Clinic Director Clare Norins. "It is essential that working members of the media be allowed to observe and report on matters of public concern, including after-curfew interactions between civilians and the Atlanta Police Department."

In a statement released to the media, Hassan said he brought the lawsuit to hold Atlanta "accountable for hastily creating a police state while leaving our rights as journalists as an afterthought."

Unlawful arrest while being separated and handcuffed through the night is something that should not happen to members of the press. The goal is to ensure that our rights are protected in the future," he said.