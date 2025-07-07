4-year-old girl critically injured after pontoon boat capsizes in Lake Oconee

article

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after officials say the pontoon boat they were on overturned in Lake Oconee.

Game wardens tell FOX 5 the little girl was found under the boat after the terrifying incident.

MORE: Georgia DNR update: Multiple drownings, another boat fire over July 4th weekend

What we know:

Officials with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office say that game wardens were called to the lake around 10:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July to rescue a dozen people who had fallen into the water.

According to witnesses, the situation began when a large wave hit the front of the boat. The passengers then panicked and ran to the back of the pontoon, causing the vessel to capsize.

After rescuing many of the occupants, the game wardens realized that a 4-year-old who had been wearing a flotation device was missing.

A former lifeguard dove under the boat and found the child.

Medics rushed the girl to Putnam General Hospital. She's since been airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared a update on the girl's condition or released her name.