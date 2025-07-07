Body of missing boater recovered from Georgia's Lake Sinclair
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - The search for a man who disappeared after falling off a jet ski during a trip to a Georgia lake has ended in tragedy.
Officials say they have found the body of the man after a search that lasted two days.
What we know:
Baldwin County Fire Rescue says the incident happened at Lake Sinclair on the afternoon of the Fourth of July.
According to authorities, the man and another person fell off the jet ski while making a hard turn. The other person was wearing a life jacket. The man was not.
The person wearing the life jacket was picked up by a passing boater, but officials say the man went under and never resurfaced.
Rescue crews later found the 30-year-old's body using cadaver dogs, underwater robots, and SONAR technology.
Officials identified the man as DeKalb County resident Christopher Grant, the Eatonton Messenger reported.
What they're saying:
"We are grateful to have provided closure to the family," Baldin County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.
Big picture view:
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports that at least five people died over the Fourth of July weekend from incidents on Georgia waterways. Others were injured in fires and boat explosions.
You can see the latest from the Georgia DNR's report here.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from Baldin County Fire Rescue, previous FOX 5 reporting, and a report by the Eatonton Messenger.