6 arrested during Sunday's protests over death of Rayshard Brooks

At least six people were arrested in Atlanta during Sunday night's protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks.

The 27-year-old was shot by an Atlanta police officer during a confrontation at a Wendy's Friday night.

Brooks' family members and their attorneys are expected to speak on Monday.

On Sunday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide after an autopsy on his body.

Protesters took to the streets following the deadly officer-involved shooting. A demonstration that began peacefully Saturday morning outside the Wendy's where Brooks was shot became violent once the sun went down.

Demonstrators marched onto nearby Interstate 75 and blocked traffic while the Wendy’s at the shooting scene was set ablaze and gutted by flames.

Protesters returned to the streets Sunday night, gathering in a number of spots throughout the city.

Atlanta police said six people were arrested during Sunday night's protests.

The Atlanta Police Department fired the officer who shot Brooks and placed a second officer on administrative duty.

