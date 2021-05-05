Garrett Rolfe's reinstatement with Atlanta Police Department sparks protests

Protestors gathered on Wednesday afternoon following news that Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta Police Department officer charged with murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks, is reinstated.

The Atlanta Civil Service Board concluded after reviewing the case that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process and revoked his dismissal from the Atlanta Police Department.

"Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

Officer Garrett Rolfe (Atlanta Police Department)

Rolfe appealed his termination and claimed the city wrongfully terminated him ask for his job back with back pay.

Officials in Atlanta said Rolfe has been placed on administrative leave.

A hearing was held in April where the former officer evoked the Fifth Amendment and did not talk about the deadly shooting of the 27-year-old.

Video from the June 12 incident shows Brooks fought with two officers when they tried to arrest him on suspected DUI.

Brooks took one of the officer’s Tasers and then fired that Taser as he ran away. Rolfe shot and killed Brooks.

Peaceful protests from outraged demonstrators escalated on June 13 when several arsonists were caught on camera setting fire to the University Avenue Wendy's where police first encountered Brooks sleeping in the drive-through lane.

