Wendy's arson investigation continues as third suspect is granted bond

A Fulton County Judge granted a $10,000 bond to one of three arson suspects charged with burning down the southwest Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

John Wesley Wade (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

John Wade, 33, must stay at home from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day and must not make contact with his codefendants--29-year-old Natalie White and 23-year-old Chisolm Kingston. Based on the multiple videos and live television recordings of the June 13 fires, Atlanta arson investigators have indicated there could be more arrests.

Chisom Kingston (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"We were able to get a lot of information from tips, video, social media so, it's an arson that was basically televised. There was a lot of emotion that night and I think it was very difficult for protestors that night. But regardless, the crime of arson is a crime of arson and we have to take it very seriously. As we identify more suspects, we will seek to locate them and charge them with this arson," said Lt. Cortez Stafford, who released new photos of a fourth person wanted for questioning in the fire that was set the night after Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back by Atlanta Police.

Suspected Wendy's arsonist Natalie White was arrested Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Brooks deployed one of the officer's tasers after struggling with the officers during a DUI arrest on June 12. Peaceful protests from outraged demonstrators escalated on June 13 when several arsonists were caught on camera setting fire to the University Avenue Wendy's where police first encountered Brooks sleeping in the drive-through lane.