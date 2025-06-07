8-year-old shot during fight in South Fulton, police say

The Brief Police say an 8-year-old was shot Friday night in the 4300 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton. Multiple people were detained, but one woman was arrested and charged. The child was rushed to a nearby children's hospital.



A woman is facing charges after police say an 8-year-old was shot during an altercation in South Fulton.

What we know:

Police say it happened Friday night at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Cascade Road.

Officials believe there was a big fight involving multiple people. Gunshots were fired, and the child was hit in the leg.

While the victim was rushed to a nearby children's hospital for treatment, several people believed to be involved were detained.

A woman is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the arrested suspect or any of the people detained have been identified.

It's not clear what connection the child victim had to the altercation, if any.