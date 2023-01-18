Expand / Collapse search
Man found shot in car at South Fulton condominiums

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A man is recovering at a local hospital after police found him shot at a South Fulton condominium complex.

Authorities were at the scene shortly after midnight at the Camelot Condominiums, which are located on the 5600 block of Old National Highway.

Police say the male victim was found shot inside a vehicle in the complex's parking lot.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire or released any details about a suspect or the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.