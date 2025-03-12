Fire breaks out at troubled South Fulton Camelot Condominiums

A large fire broke out at the South Fulton Camelot Condominiums late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Not much is known about the fire just yet.

Camelot Condominium fire on March 12, 2024.

However, this is not the first time the complex on Old National Highway has gone up in flames.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported on a previous fire on Dec. 1, 2024, that displaced dozens of residents.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Camelot Condominiums fire on Dec. 1, 2024.

Two years before that, FOX 5 Atlanta reported on multiple fire code citations for the problematic complex.

At the time, Fire Marshal inspections noted common meter rooms had shown signs of tampering that were potentially hazardous. Inspection records also indicated extension cords were running from unit to unit, and in hallways.

What we don't know:

It's not clear yet what caused the fire Wednesday night.

FOX 5 Atlanta has not heard whether anyone was believed to be inside.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.