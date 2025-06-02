Cobb County man charged with felonies for secretly recording woman in Douglasville store

article

The Brief Mykelti Deon Robinson faces felony charges for secretly recording a woman under her clothing at a Burlington store in Douglasville. Robinson allegedly used a cell phone to take photos beneath the woman's dress without her consent. The victim had a "reasonable expectation of privacy," despite being in a public space, according to court filings.



A Cobb County man is being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail after authorities say he used a cell phone to secretly record a woman beneath her clothing inside a retail store.

What we know:

Mykelti Deon Robinson, 30, is facing two felony counts of installing a device to record under an individual’s clothing and one misdemeanor count of public indecency. All charges stem from a May 24 incident at the Burlington store on Highway 5 in Douglasville.

According to Douglas County court records, Robinson is accused of surreptitiously taking photos underneath the dress of a woman using a cell phone, without her consent.

What they're saying:

"Said accused did knowingly and without the consent of the individual observed … use or install a device for the purpose of surreptitiously observing, photographing, videotaping, filming, or video recording such individual underneath or through such individual’s clothing," his arrest warrant reads.

The filings emphasize that the victim had a "reasonable expectation of privacy," regardless of being in a public space.

Robinson was arrested May 28.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when his next court appearance will be.