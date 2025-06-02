Polk County jailer fired following DUI arrest in Dallas

article

A jailer in Polk County was fired after being arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Alexander Rembert was pulled over by the Dallas Police Department at around 1:20 a.m. on May 31 for failing to maintain a lane.

After a field sobriety test, Rembert was arrested for DUI less safe-alcohol, DUI per se-alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page states Rembert celebrated his two-year anniversary with the sheriff's office in April.

What they're saying:

Rembert was fired for "multiple policy violations stemming from his arrest," the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Rembert has retained legal representation.