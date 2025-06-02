Polk County jailer fired following DUI arrest in Dallas
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A jailer in Polk County was fired after being arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Alexander Rembert was pulled over by the Dallas Police Department at around 1:20 a.m. on May 31 for failing to maintain a lane.
After a field sobriety test, Rembert was arrested for DUI less safe-alcohol, DUI per se-alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page states Rembert celebrated his two-year anniversary with the sheriff's office in April.
What they're saying:
Rembert was fired for "multiple policy violations stemming from his arrest," the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if Rembert has retained legal representation.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.