Son of wrestling icon Paul Orndorff arrested after high-speed chase in Georgia

The Brief Paul Orndorff III, son of wrestling legend Paul Orndorff, was arrested after a high-speed chase in Peachtree City, facing multiple felony charges including fleeing law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. The incident involved Orndorff speeding through a shopping center parking lot at over 100 mph, reminiscent of a similar 2019 chase that also ended with a police K-9 apprehending him. Orndorff, a convicted felon, previously served prison time for the 2019 chase, and his latest arrest adds to his serious legal troubles in Peachtree City.



The son of late professional wrestling icon Paul Orndorff, known in the ring as "Mr. Wonderful," was arrested Thursday following a high-speed chase and another encounter with a police K-9 in Peachtree City.

What we know:

Paul Orndorff III, a convicted felon, is facing numerous felony charges, including fleeing law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. Officers say he also had a handgun in the glove compartment of his vehicle.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of May 29 after police received word that Orndorff was wanted on multiple charges and may have been armed with stolen firearms. Officers attempted to stop him, but Orndorff allegedly refused to pull over, speeding through a busy shopping center parking lot and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Police body camera footage captured what authorities described as a familiar scene.

Big picture view:

As Yogi Berra said, it was déjà vu all over again. A nearly identical 2019 incident happened when Orndorff fled Peachtree City police, ending in a crash and another K-9 takedown.

In Thursday’s incident, officers said Orndorff refused to exit the vehicle and reached under his seat. After repeated warnings, a K-9 was deployed into the car. According to police, the dog latched onto Orndorff’s arm before officers pulled him from the vehicle.

Orndorff previously served prison time following the 2019 pursuit. His latest arrest marks yet another run-in with Peachtree City authorities.