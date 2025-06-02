Atlanta City Council approves $3B budget for 2026

The Brief The Atlanta City Council approved a $3 billion budget for fiscal year 2026, focusing on public safety, housing, infrastructure, and youth programs. Key spending priorities include strengthening police and fire services, affordable housing, infrastructure upgrades, economic development, and expanded youth programs. Additional measures include infrastructure improvements, small business support, and environmental considerations for new data centers.



The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a $3 billion operating budget for the 2026 fiscal year on Monday, including a $975.4 million general fund, marking the fourth consecutive year the Dickens administration has passed its budget without opposition.

What we know:

The budget, which takes effect July 1, allocates funding across multiple city departments and major funds, with investments in public safety, housing, infrastructure, and youth programs.

What they're saying:

"This budget represents our shared commitment to building a city that invests in its people, strengthens our infrastructure and looks to the future," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "I am grateful to the City Council for their collaboration in advancing a budget that puts public safety, economic growth and sustainability at the forefront."

Chief Financial Officer Mohamed Balla called the package a "balanced budget" that reflects "smart, responsible planning—prioritizing impact, equity and long-term value for Atlanta residents."

By the numbers:

Among the spending priorities:

Public safety and community programs: Funding to strengthen police and fire services and expand youth engagement and violence prevention programs.

Affordable housing and homelessness support: Continued investments in housing developments and services for residents experiencing homelessness.

Infrastructure and transit: Upgrades to roads, sidewalks, and public transit systems.

Economic development: Programs to attract new businesses and support small business growth.

Youth and education: Expanded after-school programs and youth employment initiatives.

Big picture view:

In other action, the council approved a series of measures ranging from infrastructure improvements to small business support:

An ordinance requiring reflective roofing materials in new construction to reduce urban heat (25-O-1310).

A resolution accepting $80,000 in upgrades from the Atlanta Hawks Foundation for the Pittman Park Recreation Center (25-R-3507).

Renewals of contracts with 10 vendors to continue afterschool programs through the Centers of Hope initiative (25-R-3515, 3516, 3518).

A resolution to study challenges small businesses face in securing affordable retail space and explore possible solutions such as tax incentives and lease subsidies (25-R-3503).

An ordinance mandating special-use permits for new data centers, with environmental considerations for water and energy use (25-O-1063).

A $3 million agreement with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District for pedestrian wayfinding improvements (25-R-3449).

Additional funding of up to $250,000 for the Silver Comet Connector trail project (25-R-3508).

Authorization for the city’s public defender office to accept a $156,000 grant to provide immigration deportation defense services (25-O-1305).

Several new proposals were also introduced Monday, including a $61.3 million sewer replacement project in southwest Atlanta, a reallocation of federal funds for affordable housing, and an agreement with Cobb County to provide wastewater treatment services in some parts of the city.

The council also issued proclamations recognizing National Safety Month, Paralegal Week and the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.