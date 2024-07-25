Julie Chrisley’s resentencing scheduled after appeals court ruling

article

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley is now scheduled to go before a judge in September for resentencing after an appeals court vacated her current sentence on a fraud conviction last month.

The ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found a legal error in the calculation of Julie Chrisley's sentence, requiring the lower court to reassess her punishment.

Julie Chrisley and her husband, Todd, famed for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted in 2022 for conspiring to defraud banks out of over $30 million through fraudulent loans and committing tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted alongside them. Julie Chrisley received a seven-year prison sentence, which the appellate court has now vacated due to errors in how her role in the scheme was evaluated.

The appellate court’s ruling requires the district court to reassess Julie Chrisley’s involvement in the fraudulent activities and determine an appropriate sentence based on accurate loss calculations.

Julie Chrisley was originally sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. She will now appear in federal court in Atlanta on Sept. 24 to find out her new sentence.

Savannah Chrisley, the couple's daughter, said she had hoped her mother would be home for Thanksgiving and would live with her.

In her weekly podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," Savannah brought on Chloe, Julie's granddaughter to discuss her excitement over the resentencing hearing.

The appellate panel upheld the convictions of Todd Chrisley and Tarantino, dismissing their appeals. Todd Chrisley remains in a minimum-security federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, serving a 12-year sentence, while Julie Chrisley is held in Lexington, Kentucky, with a current release date in 2028.