Savannah Chrisley reacts to mother’s sentence being vacated

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, expressed a mix of relief and hope following the appellate court's decision to vacate her mother's sentence on Friday. The ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found a legal error in the calculation of Julie Chrisley's sentence, requiring the lower court to reassess her punishment.

Julie Chrisley and her husband, Todd, famed for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted in 2022 for conspiring to defraud banks out of over $30 million through fraudulent loans and committing tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted alongside them. Julie Chrisley received a seven-year prison sentence, which the appellate court has now vacated due to errors in how her role in the scheme was evaluated.

In an emotional reaction on her podcast "Unlocked," Savannah shared her thoughts on the ruling. "I am beyond relieved that the court recognized the mistakes made in my mother’s sentencing," Savannah said. "We’ve been fighting so hard for this, and it gives us hope for a fairer outcome moving forward."

Savannah, who has taken on a more significant role in caring for her younger siblings since her parents’ incarceration, emphasized the emotional toll the legal battles have taken on the family. "It’s been an incredibly tough time for all of us, but this decision gives us a glimmer of hope. We will continue to fight for justice and the truth."

The appellate panel upheld the convictions of Todd Chrisley and Tarantino, dismissing their appeals. Todd Chrisley remains in a minimum-security federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, serving a 12-year sentence, while Julie Chrisley is held in Lexington, Kentucky, with an expected release in 2028.

Savannah also addressed the broader implications of the case on her family’s reputation and future. "We’ve been through a lot, and it’s important for people to know the whole story. My parents aren’t perfect, but they don’t deserve what’s happened to them. We’re hopeful that the truth will eventually prevail."

The Chrisley family’s attorney, Alex Little, echoed Savannah’s sentiments in a statement. "We’re pleased with the appellate court’s decision regarding Julie Chrisley’s sentence. It’s a step in the right direction, and we remain hopeful for more positive outcomes as we continue this legal battle."

As the Chrisleys await further legal proceedings, Savannah remains committed to supporting her family and seeking justice for her parents. "This fight is far from over, but we’re stronger together. We’ll keep pushing forward, no matter how long it takes."

The appellate court’s ruling requires the district court to reassess Julie Chrisley’s involvement in the fraudulent activities and determine an appropriate sentence based on accurate loss calculations. The family and their legal team are preparing for the next steps in this ongoing legal saga.