Appeals court overturns Julie Chrisley's sentence; maintains convictions

Julie Chrisley's sentence was vacated Friday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are best known for the "Chrisley Knows Best" series, were convicted in a high-profile federal fraud case in 2022.

The appellate court's ruling, detailed in a comprehensive opinion, upheld the convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud against the Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino. However, Julie Chrisley's sentence was vacated due to insufficient evidence linking her to losses incurred before 2007. The court has remanded her case back to the district court for resentencing, requiring a more precise determination of her involvement and the corresponding financial losses.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, took to her Instagram account following the ruling stating in part:

"We got the opinion back on the appeal, it didn't necessarily go as we had hoped, but we do have a little win."

She expressed her belief that her mother would be coming home sooner rather than later.

What were the Chrisleys convicted of?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say the Chrisleys funneled Todd's income into accounts under Julie’s name and subsequently transferring these funds to family members to avoid detection by the IRS. Tarantino was found guilty of making false statements to federal agents to mislead the IRS.

Prosecutors also say along with Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, the Chrisleys used falsified financial documents to secure loans and lines of credit from various banks by grossly inflating their assets.

What happens next for the Chrisleys?

The case now returns to the district court for the limited purpose of resentencing Julie Chrisley. There is no word yet on when this resentencing will occur. Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley continues to serve his 12-year prison sentence, and Peter Tarantino remains imprisoned for his three-year sentence.

Savannah Chrisley has been caring for her sibling since her parents were convicted and sentenced to serve time in prison.