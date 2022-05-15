'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial for bank fraud, tax evasion

article

The federal trial for reality TV star couple Todd and Julie Chrisley is set to begin on Monday, four years after they were indicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

The couple isn't out of the spotlight, despite legal trouble. E! and USA Network, respectively, renewed the former Atlanta residents' best-known shows, "Growing Up Chrisley" and "Chrisley Knows Best." E! announced it's moving forward with a new dating series hosted by Todd Chrisley.

About two and a half years ago, a state judge cleared the Chrisleys of tax ovation, but they now face a federal judge for more charges based on allegations during the same time period.

"We are fortunate to have the counsel that we have and our family will stick together and walk this road because we know the good Lord will hold our hand and get us through," Todd Chrisley said outside the federal courthouse in Atlanta at the time.

A grand jury indicted the couple in 2019. U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said the couple made millions from their reality TV show but concealed income on their 2009 tax returns. Prosecutors said the Chrisleys also used a film production company to hide income.

The 12-count indictment said the couple lied about their tax returns and submitted false documents. Both face one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie Chrisley faces additional counts of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

"Just because you are rich and on a TV show does not mean the law is not going to come and get you when you commit a federal crime.," Pak said.

The family had moved to Tennessee, but the charges in the indictment allegedly took place in metro Atlanta, according to federal prosecutors.

"We stand in our faith and we stand with what we know is right," Chrisley said.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross has said jury selection will take place Monday with opening statements expected on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.