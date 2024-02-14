Julie Chrisley's sentence could be reduced again, lawyer says on podcast

article

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley may be coming home sooner than expected, according to her lawyer Alex Little.

The revelation was made during Savannah Chrisley's most recent podcast episode, according to People magazine.

Todd and Julie Chrisley gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit family on the USA Network. The couple spent millions on designer-brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

The Chrisleys were found guilty in 2022 of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in federal court.

Prosecutors said the couple neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

An Atlanta U.S. District Court judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley to seven years. Each is to serve three years of supervised release afterward.

The couple has filed an appeal. And whether they win the appeal, Little says that Julie can expect to be re-sentenced due to "errors" involving her original sentencing.

Little said that if Julie were to receive a 3-year sentence, she could come home as soon as "some time next year."

Todd is currently scheduled to be released from the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2033. Julie is scheduled to be released Oct. 19, 2028.

People confirmed in September 2023 that their original sentence had already beenb shortened.

