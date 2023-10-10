Savannah Chrisley dishes about her time on FOX's 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test'

article

Savannah Chrisley explained why she quit the FOX reality TV show "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" during Monday night’s episode.

Chrisley, 26, became guardian last year to her 17-year-old brother, Grayson, and 11-year-old niece, Chloe, when her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

She has been documenting her family’s journey in her "Unlocked" podcast which is released Tuesdays. She explained how her emotions have been in flux as she works through her new reality.

"Right now, I’m in a place of struggle of … It’s all, maybe just setting in, and I’m like ‘Holy cow! I really miss mom and dad," Chrisley said, adding that visiting them in prison is hard.

The "Growing Up Chrisley" star explained she had to quit the FOX show because her head was not in it. She said it was at home with her loved-ones. She said she hit her "breaking point."

She described how she feels like she is in a bad dream sometimes, and with the holidays approaching, she wonders if she should try to celebrate the way her mother did or if she should try to do something new.

Chrisley also explored her current relationship with former Auburn University football star Robert Shiver, but did not directly name him in her podcast.

"I can’t pour into them if I’m not being poured into," Chrisley said.

Over the weekend, the two were seen in matching sweatshirts at the Auburn Rodeo to see Zach Bryan perform.

Grayson Chrisley posted the photo to his Instagram account.

She also talked about her new family show, which has not been picked up yet.

"We’re not sure where it’s going to land yet," Chrisley said. "A lot of people are interested.

She also addressed the rumor that no one is interested in a new reality TV series with the Chrisley's saying, "That is a lie!"

The reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which debuted in 2014, revolves around the Southern family's extravagant lifestyle and amusing escapades.