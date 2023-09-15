Savannah Chrisley is dating ex-football player whose wife allegedly tried to kill him

Reality star Savannah Chrisley is dating former Auburn University football star Robert Shiver, whose wife was recently busted for plotting his murder amidst an ugly divorce.

"This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill, [him]" Chrisley told "The Viall Files" podcast host Nick Viall. "It’s fine."

Shiver's wife, Lindsay, was arrested in the Bahamas two months ago for allegedly scheming with her lover to hire a hitman to take him out.

The Shivers – who have three kids together – are embroiled in an ugly divorce and custody war.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum said her relationship with the former gridiron star is in the early stages and that they are getting acquainted.

"He's too hot to die," — Savannah Chrisley said of new beau Robert Shiver

The pair were recently photographed together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Chrisley, 26, said she reached out to Shiver on Instagram after reading about his marital chaos.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Foxs "Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I like the DMs," Chrisley said. "He’s too hot to die. Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

The smitten starlet said she admires Robert's "heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate."

Bahamian authorities assert that Lindsay, her Bahamian boyfriend Terrance Bethel and accused hitman Faron Newbold conspired to take out her husband.

Cops said they found incriminating text message exchanges among the threesome that led to their arrests.

They are all currently out on bond awaiting their next court dates.

Robert, who played for the college football powerhouse between 2006 and 2008, filed for divorce after finding out that his wife was having the affair.

He wants sole custody of the kids, along with their $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia. Robert didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which debuted in 2014, revolves around the Southern family's extravagant lifestyle and amusing escapades.

