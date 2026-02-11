Plea hearing set for ex-DeKalb officer in 2022 fatal shooting

article

The Brief A plea hearing is scheduled for former DeKalb County police officer Russell Mathis. Mathis was indicted in September 2025 in the shooting death of Marando Salmon. The hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court.



A plea hearing has been scheduled for a former DeKalb County Police Department officer charged in connection with the shooting death of a Stone Mountain man, court officials said.

What we know:

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson set the plea hearing for Russell Mathis, 32, for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The backstory:

In November 2022, DeKalb County officer Russell Mathis reportedly shot 37-year-old Marando Salmon to death inside his Stone Mountain home.

Mathis and another officer had entered the residence while investigating a stolen vehicle found in the driveway. Upon entering a dark upstairs bedroom, Mathis encountered Salmon sitting on his bed. When Salmon threw a cell phone, Mathis—mistaking the device for a knife—fired multiple shots. While a holstered firearm was later located in the room, investigators confirmed that Salmon was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The legal process has seen significant delays, with a grand jury first indicting Mathis and his partner in February 2024. However, those charges were dismissed in April 2025 due to procedural concerns regarding how evidence was presented. In September 2025, a grand jury reindicted Mathis alone on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, as prosecutors decided not to pursue the second officer.