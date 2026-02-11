Clark Atlanta officer placed on leave after student incident
ATLANTA - A Clark Atlanta University police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an encounter with a student that school officials say "exceeded appropriate boundaries."
What we know:
The incident began when a student reportedly refused to show university identification before entering campus. According to a Feb. 7 letter from the university president, the officer followed the student into a classroom to detain them. While the president noted that the student's refusal contributed to the escalation, the university expressed deep concern over the officer's subsequent actions.
What's next:
The school’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that a formal review is underway. As part of the response, the university plans to assess campus safety procedures and implement necessary training or communication measures to prevent future occurrences.