Clark Atlanta officer placed on leave after student incident

The Brief The unidentified officer is on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation. The confrontation began after a student allegedly failed to provide campus identification upon entry. Investigators are expected to review social media footage of the classroom encounter that has been circulating online.



A Clark Atlanta University police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an encounter with a student that school officials say "exceeded appropriate boundaries."

What we know:

The incident began when a student reportedly refused to show university identification before entering campus. According to a Feb. 7 letter from the university president, the officer followed the student into a classroom to detain them. While the president noted that the student's refusal contributed to the escalation, the university expressed deep concern over the officer's subsequent actions.

What's next:

The school’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that a formal review is underway. As part of the response, the university plans to assess campus safety procedures and implement necessary training or communication measures to prevent future occurrences.