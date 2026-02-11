Expand / Collapse search

Clark Atlanta officer placed on leave after student incident

Published  February 11, 2026 8:14am EST
Clark Atlanta University officer on leave after incident

An officer at Clark Atlanta University was placed on leave after an incident with a student who refused to show identification. The incident is now under investigation. Anchor Alex Whittler has the latest. 

The Brief

    • The unidentified officer is on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.
    • The confrontation began after a student allegedly failed to provide campus identification upon entry.
    • Investigators are expected to review social media footage of the classroom encounter that has been circulating online.

ATLANTA - A Clark Atlanta University police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an encounter with a student that school officials say "exceeded appropriate boundaries."

What we know:

The incident began when a student reportedly refused to show university identification before entering campus. According to a Feb. 7 letter from the university president, the officer followed the student into a classroom to detain them. While the president noted that the student's refusal contributed to the escalation, the university expressed deep concern over the officer's subsequent actions.

What's next:

The school’s Department of Public Safety confirmed that a formal review is underway. As part of the response, the university plans to assess campus safety procedures and implement necessary training or communication measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Source

  • Information for above story comes from posts on social media made by the school. 

