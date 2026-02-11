Billboards honor brain-dead mom Adriana Smith one year later

The Brief Multiple digital billboards are being launched across Atlanta to preserve Adriana Smith's legacy. Smith's death while pregnant became a catalyst for debates over clarifying Georgia’s "heartbeat" law. Smith’s partner had to navigate complex state laws to secure parental rights because the couple was unmarried at the time of her death.



This week marks one year since the passing of 30-year-old Adriana Smith, whose tragic medical emergency while pregnant ignited a national conversation regarding Georgia’s "heartbeat" law.

What we know:

Smith was declared brain dead when she was just two months pregnant. Her case became a focal point for critics and lawmakers alike, sparking intense debate over the need for legal clarification within the state’s restrictive abortion and life-support statutes.

What they're saying:

To honor her memory, Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, announced via Facebook that multiple digital billboards will be displayed across the Atlanta area. The campaign aims to ensure her daughter’s story remains in the public eye.

Beyond the legislative debate, the family has also faced legal hurdles regarding Smith’s son; because she and the child’s father were not married, he was forced to go to court to obtain full custody due to Georgia laws governing automatic parental rights.

