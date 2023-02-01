Savannah Chrisley: ‘It’s been hard’ to process parents being in prison

The daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley says her family has been undergoing an extremely difficult adjustment period as her parents begin their sentences after being convicted for bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

Savannah Chrisley spoke about it during her recent podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" released Tuesday.

"What I’ve known for 25 years--my parents--are gone, and it’s tough," she said.

She says it may be even harder on her brother Grayson, 16, and her niece Chloe, 10.

"I'm helping to guide Chloe and Grayson through this process. And I'm having to guide them through this process as I'm trying to guide myself through this process which is very, very difficult," she said.

She lamented how much her parents will miss of their lives and how the two are struggling to adjust. She admitted her brother had a "breakdown" over it.

Savannah added that they are all going through various stages of grief in response.

She also shared an email her father wrote her on how to care for the pair.

Julie Chrisley started her 7-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky and Todd Chrisley began his 12-year sentence at Florida's minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17.

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Prosecutors said the couple neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

'I'M CLOSER TO GOD THAN I'VE EVER BEEN': TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY EXPLAIN THEIR RELIANCE ON PRAYER IN PODCAST

The Chrisley's gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit family on the USA Network. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tenn. reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

'WE'LL STILL BE A FAMILY': JULIE CHRISLEY DISCUSSES MENTAL HEALTH ON DAUGHTER'S PODCAST

The Associated Press contributed to this report.