'We'll still be a family': Julie Chrisley discusses mental health on daughter Savannah's podcast

Julie Chrisley told her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, her family's legal troubles have "taken a very big toll" on her during an interview released Tuesday.

The episode of "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," titled "Faith, Hope & Kevin Costner," was recorded before Julie and Todd Chrisley received sentences in a federal trial. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to spend a combined total of 19 years in prison after they were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta.

A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years behind bars. Julie Chrisley received 7 years. The couple's report date is Jan. 15, 2023.

In the podcast, Julie Chrisley discussed how she's relied on faith to help her navigate uncertainty leading up to the sentencing.

"We try to find the silver lining in everything," Savannah Chrisley said.

Julie Chrisley said "she has a lot going on up here," pointing to her head, and "it comes out in tears."

"At the end of the day we're a family and we're going to remain a family … even if it looks different, we'll still be a family," Julie Chrisley said.

"It's not going to look different for long because I will fight," Savannah Chrisley said. "We all know that."

In June, a federal jury convicted Today and Julie Chrisley of conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area banks. The couple and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.