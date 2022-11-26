Will Todd, Julie Chrisley sell their million-dollar mansions?

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta. That's not the only punishment the stars face.

A federal judge in Atlanta ordered the stars to pay $17.2 million in restitution and the New York Post reported the Chrisleys may sell their mansions worth roughly $9 million combined in order to pay for their sentence.

The Chrisleys reportedly own two homes in the Nashville area. One is an estimated $2.9 million, 5,229 square-foot mansion in Nashville. The other is an estimated $5.9 million, 13,279 square-foot home in Brentwood, a Nashville suburb.

According to information on realtor.com, the 13,279 square-foot property has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, an in-ground pool, eight-car garage. It sits on 1.11 acres of land.

The smaller of the two homes has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

In June, a federal jury convicted the Chrisleys of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The couple and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY DEFENDS PARENTS TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY ON PODCAST

Savannah Chrisley, the eldest daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, said she is taking custody of her brother and niece after the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were sentenced for fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta on Monday.

The future of their popular show "Chrisley Knows Best" remains up in the air. The family's two spinoff shows have reportedly been canceled.