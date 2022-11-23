'Chrisley Knows Best' future uncertain after Todd & Julie's sentencing, spinoffs reportedly canceled

The future of popular reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" reportedly remains up in the air after the sentencing of star couple Todd and Julie Chrisley to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion.

On Monday, federal judge Eleanor Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years behind bars. Julie Chrisley received 7 years. The couple's date to report to prison is set for Jan. 15, 2023.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show on the USA Network, which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. The show had been renewed in May - just a month before the couple was convicted by a federal jury.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

According to TheWrap, multiple episodes of the 10th season were shot before the trial which are still scheduled to air in 2023. Sources say the show did not film Todd and Julie during the trial or the sentencing.

While NBCUniversal has not officially said anything about "Chrisley Knows Best," Deadline reported that multiple spinoffs of the show have already been canceled.

"Growing Up Chrisley," which focused on daughter Savannah Chrisley and son Chase Chrisley as they "prove they're independent grown-ups" ended its fourth season in October and will not be renewed for a new season.

Also on the chopping block was the dating show "Love Limo," which was set to be hosted by Todd Chrisley and premiere in 2023 on the E! network.

Sketch of Todd, Julie Chrisley in federal court in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What were Todd, Julie Chrisley found guilty of?

In June, a federal jury convicted the Chrisleys of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The couple and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote in a pre-sentencing court filing. "The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

The Chrisleys were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Peter Tarantino, 60, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns. He was sentenced Monday to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors have said the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS.

The Chrisleys also submitted a false document to a grand jury that was investigating their crimes and then convinced friends and family members to lie under oath during their trial, prosecutors argued. Neither has shown any remorse and they have, instead, blamed others for their criminal conduct, prosecutors wrote.

"The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time," prosecutors said.

The stars' attorneys vowed to continue to fight the conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.